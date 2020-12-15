UK Hospital administers its first COVID-19 vaccines

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - UK Hospital has been full of excitement today as 88 healthcare workers are receiving the COVID-19 vaccine for the first time.

The hospital will first be distributing it to those who wanted it and who work most closely with covid patients.

Hospital officials said they did several test runs before Tuesday’s big event to make sure it would run as smoothly as possibly.

They’ll be handing out 258 vaccines on Wednesday and are hoping to have the first round of vaccines given out within the week.

Hospital officials say the readiness of healthcare workers to get the vaccine serves as an example to others in the community that they believe it’s safe and effective.

“I think as a state we’re coming down. We’re plateauing now in our rates. We need to sustain. We see the finish line but we can’t stop now,” said Executive Vice President for Health Affairs Dr. Mark Newman. “We have to work really hard on that while we’re doing the vaccination. If we do those two things well and parallel we will make good progress.”

Those who do receive the vaccine this week will have follow up appointments in about 20 days.

