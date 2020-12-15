Advertisement

UK Hospital set to begin COVID-19 vaccinations Tuesday afternoon

At UK Hospital, officials expect the first of their roughly 2,000 doses to be injected Tuesday...
At UK Hospital, officials expect the first of their roughly 2,000 doses to be injected Tuesday afternoon.(WKYT)
By Jim Stratman
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 9:30 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear says we might finally be turning the corner in the fight against this virus as vaccine doses are going out all over Kentucky.

Kentucky hospitals begin vaccinating frontline workers against COVID-19

There are 11 hospitals throughout the state that are receiving vaccines from Pfizer, and Lexington has two of them, UK Hospital and Baptist Health Lexington.

It’s a giant rollout, even though the number of vaccines is limited with this first shipment. At UK Hospital, officials expect the first of their roughly 2,000 doses to be injected Tuesday afternoon.

Monday, Baptist Health received 975 doses of the vaccine. Officials at the hospital say they vaccinated five of their most vulnerable workers as a way of testing out the vaccination process before they plan to expand next Thursday.

We spoke with one of those workers who told us that she was excited to be one of the first to take that vaccine.

‘Healing is coming’: US health workers start getting COVID-19 vaccine

“Because I work directly with the COVID patients, I’m older, I’m on chemo, and I have seen the devastating effects that COVID can do to the young and the old. “So, I’m ecstatic,” she said.

CVS and Walgreens will also play key roles going forward as they’re tasked with distributing the vaccines to long term care facility workers and residents.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear reports 1,802 new COVID-19 cases; 17 deaths
Missing Lexington woman found dead
Rabbi Shlomo Litvin says police will increase presence around the center for the rest of the...
Lexington Police: Driver shouting slurs runs over man attending menorah lighting ceremony
Secretary of State Michael Adams said there were no problems with the presidential race in...
Kentucky’s Electoral College representatives officially cast votes
Snow will blow through the region
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Snow chances begin to line-up

Latest News

Employees at Baptist Health Lexington are the first in the city to receive doses of the...
Lexington health officials urge people to not let their guard down against COVID-19
Wintry weather will move in on Wednesday morning
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
A nasty winter weather maker will arrive tonight.
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Another wintry weather threat approaches
Sample vials sit at a COVID-19 test site.
Franklin County Health Department offering COVID-19 testing