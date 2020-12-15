UK Hospital set to begin COVID-19 vaccinations Tuesday afternoon

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear says we might finally be turning the corner in the fight against this virus as vaccine doses are going out all over Kentucky.

There are 11 hospitals throughout the state that are receiving vaccines from Pfizer, and Lexington has two of them, UK Hospital and Baptist Health Lexington.

It’s a giant rollout, even though the number of vaccines is limited with this first shipment. At UK Hospital, officials expect the first of their roughly 2,000 doses to be injected Tuesday afternoon.

Monday, Baptist Health received 975 doses of the vaccine. Officials at the hospital say they vaccinated five of their most vulnerable workers as a way of testing out the vaccination process before they plan to expand next Thursday.

We spoke with one of those workers who told us that she was excited to be one of the first to take that vaccine.

“Because I work directly with the COVID patients, I’m older, I’m on chemo, and I have seen the devastating effects that COVID can do to the young and the old. “So, I’m ecstatic,” she said.

CVS and Walgreens will also play key roles going forward as they’re tasked with distributing the vaccines to long term care facility workers and residents.

