White House Coronavirus Task Force’s Dr. Birx visits Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - A key member of the White House Coronavirus Task Force was in Kentucky again today, meeting with Governor Andy Beshear and lawmakers.

Beshear says Dr. Deborah Birx was complimentary of Kentucky’s efforts to fight COVID-19. They also talked about the rollout of vaccines.

Dr. Birx and Gov. Beshear met at the Kentucky History Center, discussing the challenges of the new vaccines, and how Kentucky is in a dangerous time right now with infections.

Beshear said Kentucky is in a high plateau right now but the question remains if the state’s COVID numbers have peaked. He said Dr. Birx is pleased with Kentucky’s mitigation efforts, and has taken good steps to avoid the state being like horror stories seen elsewhere, such as South Dakota.

They talked a lot about the rollout of vaccinations, especially when it comes to long-term care facilities. West Virginia’s governor was vaccinated on live television, and Beshear says he also expects to receive his next week.

“To build confidence, we will invite other leadership that day, still, will depend on when the Moderna vaccine comes in,” Gov. Beshear said.

Beshear says Dr. Birx remains concerned about all indoor activity, especially with the colder weather keeping people inside more often and possibly with a lot of other people.

Dr. Birx was also scheduled to meet with leadership of the Kentucky House and Senate. Beshear says he hopes the legislature will understand more of the necessity of the mandates and restrictions. Lawmakers have already said one priority of the next session is addressing the Governor’s emergency powers and executive orders.

Beshear said his administration has had a positive relationship with this White House task force, and says many of the same members will carry on with Biden administration.

