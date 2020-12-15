Winter sport athletes begin practice Monday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Winter sport athletes began practicing Monday across the state of Kentucky.

The KHSAA confirmed the decision to start winter sports practice during a meeting on December 10.

Winter sports can begin competition January 4 and that includes boys and girls basketball. WKYT made trips to Frederick Douglass and Franklin County Monday afternoon to get reaction to the KHSAA’s decision to allow the start of practice.

“It was a big relief, not only for me but for the whole team because I feel like this is our season,” said Frederick Douglass senior Dashawn Jackson.

“It was great to hear,” said Frederick Douglass head coach Jason Moseley. “Trying to keep these kids motivated with what happened last year with the state tournament getting cancelled abruptly. “Lot of kids worried about if we were going to have a season.”

“It was the best,” said Franklin County senior star Brooklynn Miles. “When Coach [Joey] Thacker texted us, we were all excited ready to play, ready to practice.”

“I am just tickled that we get to be around each other, there is some accountability involved again and we have a great group so that helps too,” said Flyers head coach Joey Thacker.

