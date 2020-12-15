Advertisement

Winter sport athletes begin practice Monday

Winter sports can begin competition January 4 in Kentucky.
Winter sport athletes began practice Monday.
Winter sport athletes began practice Monday.(WKYT)
By Alex Walker
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 9:39 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Winter sport athletes began practicing Monday across the state of Kentucky.

The KHSAA confirmed the decision to start winter sports practice during a meeting on December 10.

Winter sports can begin competition January 4 and that includes boys and girls basketball. WKYT made trips to Frederick Douglass and Franklin County Monday afternoon to get reaction to the KHSAA’s decision to allow the start of practice.

“It was a big relief, not only for me but for the whole team because I feel like this is our season,” said Frederick Douglass senior Dashawn Jackson.

“It was great to hear,” said Frederick Douglass head coach Jason Moseley. “Trying to keep these kids motivated with what happened last year with the state tournament getting cancelled abruptly. “Lot of kids worried about if we were going to have a season.”

“It was the best,” said Franklin County senior star Brooklynn Miles. “When Coach [Joey] Thacker texted us, we were all excited ready to play, ready to practice.”

“I am just tickled that we get to be around each other, there is some accountability involved again and we have a great group so that helps too,” said Flyers head coach Joey Thacker.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rabbi Shlomo Litvin says police will increase presence around the center for the rest of the...
Lexington Police: Driver shouting slurs runs over man attending menorah lighting ceremony
The crash happened just before 5:30 a.m. Sunday
Two seriously hurt in Lexington crash
FastCast Sunday Morning | Meteorologist Ally Blake tracks rain and snow
Fastcast Sunday Morning | Meteorologist Ally Blake updates us on a wintery potential for tomorrow
Gov. Beshear: 2,454 new cases of COVID-19 reported, 15 deaths Sunday
Missing Lexington woman found dead

Latest News

Morehead State beats EKU 75-62.
Hunt scores 17, Morehead State tops EKU 75-62
Notre Dame defensive coordinator Clark Lea steps off the team bus before an NCAA college...
Vanderbilt hires Clark Lea as new head football coach
FILE - In this Wednesday, March 18, 2015 file photo, The NCAA logo is on the court as work...
Women’s NCAA Tournament to played at one site, eyes on Texas
Elzy takes over at UK
Kyra Elzy named Kentucky women’s basketball head coach