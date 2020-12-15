WKYT Fact Check | Fayette County has highest number of student COVID-19 cases in Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - While Jefferson County is home to one of every five COVID-19 cases in Kentucky, Fayette County tops the list for being home to the most cases among students.

At least 714 students in Fayette County Public Schools tested positive for the virus at some point in 2020 giving the district the largest number of cases of any in the state, according to a WKYT analysis of Kentucky Department for Public Health statistics:

(Story continues below graphic)

Jefferson County, the state’s largest school district, had 583 student cases putting it second behind Fayette County.

Other area school districts ranking in the top 10 were Madison and Laurel counties.

Among individual schools, four of Fayette County’s six public high schools ranked among the top 10 for COVID-19 cases. Behind Bowling Green High School and its 59 cases were Fayette County’s Lafayette, Henry Clay, Bryan Station, and Tates Creek high schools.

The University of Kentucky topped the list of student cases among higher education students. Statistics show 3,103 of the 8,043 college and university student cases were on UK’s campus. The number was more than three times higher than Western Kentucky University’s in Bowling Green which was one of the communities hard hit early on in the pandemic.

