Women’s NCAA Tournament to played at one site, eyes on Texas

FILE - In this Wednesday, March 18, 2015 file photo, The NCAA logo is on the court as work continues at The Consol Energy Center in Pittsburgh. Imagine an NCAA Tournament with no fans in the arenas. What normally would be thought an impossibility isn't so far-fetched as the United States and the rest of the world attempt to contain the spread of the new coronavirus. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File) (KY3)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 8:30 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - The NCAA plans to host the entire women’s basketball NCAA Tournament in a single geographic area and San Antonio is the likely host site.

The move was made to help mitigate the risks of COVID-19. The move matches that of the men’s tournament, which is expected to be played in its entirety in Indianapolis.

The women’s Final Four was already set for San Antonio. The NCAA has begun preliminary talks with the Texas city to hold the entire 64-team tournament in the area.  

