$9.6M in fake jewelry seized in Cincinnati

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Over $9 million in fake jewelry was seized in Cincinnati last week, federal officials announced Wednesday.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers say $9.6 in counterfeit baubles and watches were found in two shipments from China.

The first one originated from Shenzen and was destined to a private residence in Norcross, Georgia, federal officials said in a news release.

Although it had a declared value of $315, the package held 171 items of jewelry or watches labeled as Versace, Michael Kors, Cartier, Salvatore Ferragamo, Dior, Tiffany, Bulgari, Armani, Hugo Boss, Burberry, Hublot, Patek Phillippe, Audemars Piguet, Louis Vuitton, Fossil, Omega, or Rolex.

Federal authorities say the counterfeit items came from China and were headed for Georgia and Florida pic.twitter.com/fBz9eKySMQ — Jennifer Edwards Baker (@jbakerohio) December 16, 2020

Had the 171 items been genuine, federal authorities say the cumulative Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) would have been $8,419,017.

The second shipment came through a freight forwarder in Hong Kong and was destined for an individual in West Palm Beach, Florida.

It had 113 counterfeit Cartier bracelets with a total MSRP of $1,170,000, had they been real.

“These large seizures illustrate the work our officers do every day to protect our country, its citizens, and the economy,” said Cincinnati Port Director Richard Gillespie. “Our officers are dedicated to preventing counterfeiters from defrauding consumers and legitimate businesses.”

