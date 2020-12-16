After going nine months without any cases, Corbin nursing home experiences COVID-19 outbreak

CORBIN, Ky. (WKYT) - The Heritage Nursing and Rehabilitation Facility in Corbin went nine months without a single resident testing positive for COVID-19. Now, there are several cases in the facility, and they’re trying to stop the spread.

“I was having problems breathing so they did a lung scan and I don’t have any clots,” The Heritage employee Faith Alsip said.

Alsip spent 14 hours in the hospital on Tuesday for COVID-19 concerns.

“I’m more like a bad cold. Body aches, cough, sneeze, stuffy nose,” Alsip said.

She’s one of 18 staff members from The Heritage Nursing and Rehabilitation Facility who have the virus. According to the Cabinet for Health and Family Services, 46 residents there also have active cases.

The facility says it went nine months without a resident testing positive, but then an outbreak started in the beginning of December. A spokesperson says they’re not sure how the virus got into the building, and Alsip agrees, they took precautions.

“The mask, gloves, the respirator, these, the shields,” Alsip said.

Now after seeing how quickly this virus can spread, Alsip is worried about other people who might be affected by the outbreak.

Her biggest concern is her husband, Edward Rhodes, who has battled heart problems his entire life.

“If I get this, I’m a dead man. So we took all the precautions, we wear masks when we go out to the store,” said Edward Rhodes, Alsip’s husband.

Even outside of her home, she’s worried about the Corbin community.

“I’ve caught it and all of my colleagues have caught it, I worry about their families, their kids and wives and husbands. And then they are sick parents. It’s just like a domino effect, one goes and they all start going,” Alsip said.

A domino effect that she hopes will stop soon.

The Heritage has not reported any COVID-related deaths.

The Heritage Nursing and Rehabilitation Facility in Corbin went 9 months without a resident testing positive for COVID-19. I'm told an outbreak started in the beginning of December, and now 46 residents and 18 staff have the virus @WKYT pic.twitter.com/ymzXe8x6Ro — Olivia Russell (@ORussellNews) December 16, 2020

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.