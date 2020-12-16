Baptist Health Corbin among hospitals receiving new COVID-19 vaccine

CORBIN, Ky. (WKYT) - A southern Kentucky hospital has received hundreds of doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Baptist Health Corbin received 975 doses of the Pfizer vaccine arrived on Tuesday morning and has vaccinated their first recipients. The first vaccinations were given to those in the high-risk category: doctors, nurses, the chief medical officer and the chief nursing officer.

Hospital officials say they are looking forward to playing a key role in the current imitative to get everyone vaccinated and for the pandemic to come to an end. More supplies will be available in the months ahead.

Everyone vaccinated will be given a booster shot in three weeks.

Baptist Health Corbin was among the first wave of vaccines, a total of 38,000 for the entire state.

