Advertisement

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Mix Changes To Light Snow

(KCRG)
By Chris Bailey
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 2:39 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A winter weather maker is pushing across the state and the type of precipitation you’re seeing depends on where you live. I warned you guys last week that the fence would likely set up on top of us this week and here it is. Once this blows through, rounds of light snow and flurries kick in tonight and carry us through Thursday night.

As this system moves away, northwest winds blow and combine with an upper level system to produce periods of light snow and flurries. This will kick in tonight and likely carry us through Thursday night across central and eastern Kentucky. Light accumulations are a good bet.

Morning flurries move away on Friday as we watch the next system working in from the west. This looks like a mainly cold light rain maker, but some flakes may try go jump into the fray.

For more than a week now, I’ve been targeting Christmas week for a deep trough diving into our region, potentially unleashing very cold air and some snow for the big day. At least we are in the game for some winter weather for the big day!

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear reports 2,946 new cases; 8.53% positivity rate
A nasty winter weather maker will arrive tonight.
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Another wintry weather threat approaches
Parole board hears from woman convicted in murder of her husband
Parole board hears from woman convicted in murder of her husband
Get ready! Winter weather is in the forecast.
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | A Wintry Mix Moves In Tonight
Cody Lenz was last seen around 5:30 p.m. when he left his home in the Chilesburg neighborhood.
Missing 22-year-old found safe after Golden Alert issued

Latest News

Over $9 million in fake jewelry was seized in Cincinnati last week, federal officials announced...
$9.6M in fake jewelry seized in Cincinnati
The Franklin County School District sent out a survey to teachers to see who plans on getting a...
Kentucky teachers encouraged to get COVID-19 vaccine when available
Baptist Health Corbin among hospitals receiving new COVID-19 vaccine
WATCH | Baptist Health Corbin among hospitals receiving new COVID-19 vaccine
Kentucky teachers encouraged to get COVID-19 vaccine when available
WATCH | Kentucky teachers encouraged to get COVID-19 vaccine when available