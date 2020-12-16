Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Mix Changes To Light Snow

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A winter weather maker is pushing across the state and the type of precipitation you’re seeing depends on where you live. I warned you guys last week that the fence would likely set up on top of us this week and here it is. Once this blows through, rounds of light snow and flurries kick in tonight and carry us through Thursday night.

As this system moves away, northwest winds blow and combine with an upper level system to produce periods of light snow and flurries. This will kick in tonight and likely carry us through Thursday night across central and eastern Kentucky. Light accumulations are a good bet.

Morning flurries move away on Friday as we watch the next system working in from the west. This looks like a mainly cold light rain maker, but some flakes may try go jump into the fray.

For more than a week now, I’ve been targeting Christmas week for a deep trough diving into our region, potentially unleashing very cold air and some snow for the big day. At least we are in the game for some winter weather for the big day!

