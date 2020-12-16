Advertisement

Deputies: Florida man dies after window shuts on him during burglary attempt

Jonathan Hernandez, 32, died after deputies said he was pinned by a closing window during a...
Jonathan Hernandez, 32, died after deputies said he was pinned by a closing window during a burglary attempt.(Lee County Sheriff's Office)
By Travis Leder
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 5:09 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. (Gray News) - Investigators in a Florida county announced a man died when a window he used to gain entry during a burglary attempt unexpectedly shut on him.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office said Jonathan Hernandez, 32, was found dead Saturday at a home on 46th Street in Lehigh Acres.

Deputies determined Hernandez attempted to break into the home by climbing through the window. When the window closed, he was pinned.

When authorities arrived at the scene, they found Hernandez suspended in the air.

Detectives with the office’s major crimes unit are handling the investigation.

Death Investigation Update

Update on Lehigh Acres death investigation

Posted by Lee County Sheriff's Office on Monday, December 14, 2020

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear reports 2,946 new cases; 8.53% positivity rate
A nasty winter weather maker will arrive tonight.
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Another wintry weather threat approaches
Parole board hears from woman convicted in murder of her husband
Parole board hears from woman convicted in murder of her husband
Get ready! Winter weather is in the forecast.
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | A Wintry Mix Moves In Tonight
Cody Lenz was last seen around 5:30 p.m. when he left his home in the Chilesburg neighborhood.
Missing 22-year-old found safe after Golden Alert issued

Latest News

Two members of the Collier Township EMS are nearly hit was a truck slides on slippery roads in...
WATCH: Skidding truck nearly hits EMS crew on slippery Pennsylvania road
Rabbi Shlomo Litvin says police will increase presence around the center for the rest of the...
Leaders rally around Lexington’s Jewish community after Saturday’s attack
Bodycamera footage shows a woman throwing a dog off a balcony.
Florida woman caught on camera throwing dog off balcony before arrest
The Heritage Nursing and Rehabilitation Facility in Corbin went nine months without a single...
After going nine months without any cases, Corbin nursing home experiences COVID-19 outbreak
A new grant relief program in Mount Sterling is aimed at helping small businesses that have...
Mt. Sterling launches grant relief program to help small businesses hurt by Beshear’s orders