Gov. Beshear reports 2,898 new COVID-19 cases; 23 deaths

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.

The governor says all 11 health facilities in the state that were scheduled to receive initial shipments of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines have received them.

“This is a very exciting time. With these life-saving vaccines being administered right now to our front-line workers, the beginning of the end of the coronavirus crisis is in sight,” the governor said. “We are also continuing to see fewer cases week over week, with today’s number down from last Wednesday. This is all great news, but it will take time before these modern medical miracles are available to everyone. Until then, we need everyone on Team Kentucky to be patient and vigilant. Continue to mask up, maintain social distance, avoid unnecessary travel and crowds, and practice proper hand washing.”

Gov. Beshear reported 2,898 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the state total to 230,693 cases. The governor says the state is seeing a 8.57 percent positivity rate. Of Wednesday’s new cases, 317 are in kids 18 or younger.

There were 23 reported COVID-19 related deaths on Wednesday. The state death total is now 2,262.

The deaths reported Wednesday include an 80-year-old woman and a 67-year-old man from Adair County; a 61-year-old woman from Bell County; an 81-year-old woman from Daviess County; an 81-year-old man from Jefferson County; two women, ages 77 and 85, from Marion County; two men, ages 71 and 86, and a 96-year-old woman from Mason County; a 77-year-old woman and a 67-year-old man from McCracken County; two men, ages 73 and 75, and a 76-year-old woman from Nelson County; two men, ages 65 and 72, and an 84-year-old woman from Oldham County; a 95-year-old woman and an 87-year-old man from Pulaski County; an 89-year-old man from Russell County; an 81-year-old man from Taylor County; and a 72-year-old man from Todd County.

As of Wednesday, 1,793 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons, 460 are in the ICU, and 239 are on ventilators. At least 32,402 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

