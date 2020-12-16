Advertisement

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Wintry mess is here

Snow will return tonight
Snow will return tonight(WKYT)
By Jim Caldwell
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 6:41 AM EST
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We have been watching this mess come together for days.

Expect the nasty weather to continue across Kentucky. The wintry side of this will eventually switch to cold rain, but even that is nasty.

Another round of snow will develop tonight and on Thursday. This is on the backside of a behemoth of a storm for the northeast. We will see snow showers and snow squalls strong together. This could lead to some snow accumulation. Anything we see during the first round will not last because of the change to rain. This comes after the rain threat is long gone.

It is another Wednesday, and every day we move forward is a day closer to a return to our ordinary world. We are nearly there! Take care of each other; we’ve got this!

