Kentuckians warned not to travel out of state unless absolutely necessary

KENTUCKY (WKYT) - New COVID-19 guidance is coming down from the governor’s office as we get closer to Christmas.

Officials are warning people not to travel outside of Kentucky unless it’s absolutely necessary.

Tuesday, Governor Beshear said he thinks Kentucky might be entering into another plateau in cases, which would be welcomed news after the dramatic rise we’ve seen since Thanksgiving.

He and health experts want to see those numbers continue to stabilize and drop, that’s why all Kentuckians are now discouraged from leaving the state for the holidays.

“The new guidance was announced earlier this week and it’s discouraging all types of leisure travel outside of Kentucky,” said Kevin Hall, Lexington-Fayette County Health Department. “That doesn’t mean you can travel if, say you work in another state, but the focus is on keeping people at home and limiting the impact of another holiday surge.”

Hall says we’ve seen how holidays can turn into super spreader events as people gather together. Now, the state is looking for any way to keep those numbers from skyrocketing with Christmas and New Year’s just weeks away.

“We have holidays happening right now with Chanukah, Christmas and other holidays just around the corner and into New Year,” Hall said. “We need people to follow the guidelines, avoid traveling, don’t gather indoors, and if you have the large traditional family gatherings, postpone those.”

The state is asking anyone that does travel outside of the state for leisure to voluntarily quarantine for 14 days when they return to Kentucky. The governor said this guidance will be in effect until further notice.

