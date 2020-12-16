Kentucky teachers encouraged to get COVID-19 vaccine when available

FRANKLIN CO., Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky teachers could soon start receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.

Governor Andy Beshear said teachers could start receiving shots in early February, but noted that could happen sooner depending on the availability of COVID-19 vaccines.

The Kentucky Department of Education has provided an outline to assist districts with preparing for vaccine distribution.

Dr. Connie White, Department of Health deputy commissioner, assured superintendents that the vaccine is safe and has been fully tested. All teachers are encouraged to get the vaccine. However, at this point, they are not required to do so.

In order to receive the doses, districts must put together a roster of teachers and other school employees who plan on getting the vaccine. Teachers who decide not to get the vaccine during the initial round must wait until the vaccine is available to the general public if they change their mind.

The Franklin County School District sent out a survey to teachers to see who plans on getting one.

“From some initial emails that we’ve had, I think there’s a lot of excitement among teachers,” said Superintendent Mark Kopp. “Our teachers want to be back with kids more than anything. Many of us do.”

Kopp said he and other administrators will look at that survey Tuesday to see how many teachers plan on volunteering.

