Advertisement

Leaders rally around Lexington’s Jewish community after Saturday’s attack

Rabbi Shlomo Litvin says police will increase presence around the center for the rest of the...
Rabbi Shlomo Litvin says police will increase presence around the center for the rest of the week.(WKYT)
By Shelby Lofton
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 5:52 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Leaders in Lexington are rallying around the Jewish community following an attack. Over the weekend, an alleged antisemitic incident took place during Saturday’s menorah lighting ceremony.

Wednesday night, officials are gathering at the Chabad of the Bluegrass in solidarity with the victims.

Community members and leaders will be socially distanced, gathered around a menorah, the same place where an individual reportedly interrupted Saturday’s religious ceremony.

Rabbi Shlomo Litvin told us the individual pulled up to the front of the student center, yelling curse words. he said a community member attending the menorah lighting stepped in front of the driver’s side door to block this person from causing further disruption.

Rabbi Litvin says the driver then dragged the individual down the block and swerved over his leg. He was released from the hospital the following morning.

Rabbi Litvin says community leaders wanted to honor this man following the incident.

“Light is the greatest disinfectant of negativity. When you shine a light on things, when you share what happened here, what the reaction was. I’m incredibly inspired by the reaction of the gentleman who chose before he went to the hospital to make sure the menorah was lit,” Rabbi Litvin said.

Tonight is about lighting up the darkness in our world, Rabbi Litvin says.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear reports 2,946 new cases; 8.53% positivity rate
A nasty winter weather maker will arrive tonight.
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Another wintry weather threat approaches
Parole board hears from woman convicted in murder of her husband
Parole board hears from woman convicted in murder of her husband
Get ready! Winter weather is in the forecast.
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | A Wintry Mix Moves In Tonight
Cody Lenz was last seen around 5:30 p.m. when he left his home in the Chilesburg neighborhood.
Missing 22-year-old found safe after Golden Alert issued

Latest News

The Heritage Nursing and Rehabilitation Facility in Corbin went nine months without a single...
After going nine months without any cases, Corbin nursing home experiences COVID-19 outbreak
A new grant relief program in Mount Sterling is aimed at helping small businesses that have...
Mt. Sterling launches grant relief program to help small businesses hurt by Beshear’s orders
Healthcare officials have said this week we could see the light at the end of the tunnel....
Can a business require employees to get the COVID-19 vaccine?
Carlos Jenkins
Man resentenced in connection with shooting that left Lexington girl paralyzed