Leaders rally around Lexington’s Jewish community after Saturday’s attack

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Leaders in Lexington are rallying around the Jewish community following an attack. Over the weekend, an alleged antisemitic incident took place during Saturday’s menorah lighting ceremony.

Wednesday night, officials are gathering at the Chabad of the Bluegrass in solidarity with the victims.

Community members and leaders will be socially distanced, gathered around a menorah, the same place where an individual reportedly interrupted Saturday’s religious ceremony.

Rabbi Shlomo Litvin told us the individual pulled up to the front of the student center, yelling curse words. he said a community member attending the menorah lighting stepped in front of the driver’s side door to block this person from causing further disruption.

Rabbi Litvin says the driver then dragged the individual down the block and swerved over his leg. He was released from the hospital the following morning.

Rabbi Litvin says community leaders wanted to honor this man following the incident.

“Light is the greatest disinfectant of negativity. When you shine a light on things, when you share what happened here, what the reaction was. I’m incredibly inspired by the reaction of the gentleman who chose before he went to the hospital to make sure the menorah was lit,” Rabbi Litvin said.

Tonight is about lighting up the darkness in our world, Rabbi Litvin says.

