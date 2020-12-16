Advertisement

Lexington Fire Department receives grant to fight opioid epidemic

Opioid overdoses
Opioid overdoses(Source: WBRC/Live 5/File)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 3:25 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Congressman Andy Barr and Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton assisted Lexington’s Fire Department in receiving a $511,078 federal grant to help fight the opioid epidemic.

The funding comes from the U.S. Department of Justice’s (DOJ) Comprehensive Opioid, Stimulant, and Substance Abuse Program (COSSAP).

The grant will help the city continue services for survivors of substance abuse overdoses, which includes casework management, treatment providers, housing assistance and other mental health resources.

“Substance use disorders have been sapping the life out of our city, and having an impact on quality of life, workforce and city services. The isolation many people are experiencing because of COVID-19 has driven up overdose rates, erasing much of the progress we made in recent years,” Mayor Gorton said.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear reports 2,946 new cases; 8.53% positivity rate
A nasty winter weather maker will arrive tonight.
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Another wintry weather threat approaches
Parole board hears from woman convicted in murder of her husband
Parole board hears from woman convicted in murder of her husband
Get ready! Winter weather is in the forecast.
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | A Wintry Mix Moves In Tonight
Cody Lenz was last seen around 5:30 p.m. when he left his home in the Chilesburg neighborhood.
Missing 22-year-old found safe after Golden Alert issued

Latest News

Due to the pandemic, more people than ever are looking for ways to get out of their house in a...
More people in Lexington decorating their homes for the holidays
Over $9 million in fake jewelry was seized in Cincinnati last week, federal officials announced...
$9.6M in fake jewelry seized in Cincinnati
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Mix Changes To Light Snow
Robert Estep was last seen by family Tuesday morning.
Deputies searching for missing Clay County man