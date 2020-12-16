Lexington Fire Department receives grant to fight opioid epidemic

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Congressman Andy Barr and Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton assisted Lexington’s Fire Department in receiving a $511,078 federal grant to help fight the opioid epidemic.

The funding comes from the U.S. Department of Justice’s (DOJ) Comprehensive Opioid, Stimulant, and Substance Abuse Program (COSSAP).

The grant will help the city continue services for survivors of substance abuse overdoses, which includes casework management, treatment providers, housing assistance and other mental health resources.

“Substance use disorders have been sapping the life out of our city, and having an impact on quality of life, workforce and city services. The isolation many people are experiencing because of COVID-19 has driven up overdose rates, erasing much of the progress we made in recent years,” Mayor Gorton said.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.