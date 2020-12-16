Lexington police issues Golden Alert for missing 22-year-old
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 8:25 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Police Department has issued a Golden Alert for 22-year-old Cody Lenz.
He was last seen around 5:30 p.m. when he left his home in the Chilesburg neighborhood.
The police department says Lenz has an intellectual disability and the functional capacity of a child, and he requires medication.
When he left home, Lenz was driving a 2014 blue Chevrolet Malibu with Kentucky license plate 267-PNK.
He wears prescription glasses and was last seen wearing a blue sweatshirt and dark colored sweatpants.
Anyone with knowledge of Lenz’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.
Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.