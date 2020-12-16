Advertisement

Look at this! UK basketball now will play North Carolina in CBS Sports Classic

UCLA out as Wildcats’ opponent and UNC is in CBS Sports Classic
UK
UK(WKYT)
By Brian Milam
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 3:02 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Organizers for the CBS Sports Classic announced updated matchups for the 2020 event, which is set to take place Dec. 19 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland.

North Carolina will face Kentucky at 2 p.m. ET, followed by UCLA and Ohio State at approximately 4:15 p.m. ET with both games airing on CBS. The revised schedule was created to more closely align COVID-19 testing protocols between the competing programs and their respective conferences.

The CBS Sports Classic annually brings together four of the nation’s most successful college basketball programs. The quartet owns a combined 26 national championships, with UCLA (11), Kentucky (8) and North Carolina (6) ranking first, second and third, respectively, in NCAA history. Additionally, all four programs rank in the top six in all time Final Four berths, compiling 65 total appearances between them (North Carolina, 20; Kentucky, 17; UCLA, 17; Ohio State, 11). They are among college basketball’s all-time winningest programs, combining for more than 8,200 victories.

North Carolina is 4-2 in the CBS Sports Classic, Kentucky and Ohio State share matching 3-3 records and UCLA is 2-4 in the event. This set of matchups was last featured in 2018 when Kentucky defeated North Carolina, 80-72, and Ohio State knocked off UCLA, 80-66.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear reports 2,946 new cases; 8.53% positivity rate
A nasty winter weather maker will arrive tonight.
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Another wintry weather threat approaches
Parole board hears from woman convicted in murder of her husband
Parole board hears from woman convicted in murder of her husband
Get ready! Winter weather is in the forecast.
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | A Wintry Mix Moves In Tonight
Cody Lenz was last seen around 5:30 p.m. when he left his home in the Chilesburg neighborhood.
Missing 22-year-old found safe after Golden Alert issued

Latest News

UK football signees on National Signing Day
Franklin Co. is set to play for the 4A state championship.
Franklin Co. set to make first appearance in state title game
Coach John Schlarman with Luke Fortner, Landon Young and Drake Jackson.
John Schlarman to receive Broyles Lifetime Achievement Award
LCA is set to battle Beechwood in Friday's 2A state title game.
LCA seeks second state football title Friday vs. Beechwood