Man resentenced in connection with shooting that left Lexington girl paralyzed
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 5:09 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The man convicted of shooting and paralyzing a Lexington girl will still spend decades in prison.
A judge resentenced Carlos Jenkins to 65 years in prison on Wednesday.
A jury found Jenkins guilty of firing the shot that hit Amaya Catching.
The shooting happened back in June 2017.
In court Wednesday afternoon, the defense asked to have a jury involved in the resentencing, but the judge overruled it and accepted the jury’s original sentence recommendation.
