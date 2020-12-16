Man resentenced in connection with shooting that left Lexington girl paralyzed

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The man convicted of shooting and paralyzing a Lexington girl will still spend decades in prison.

A judge resentenced Carlos Jenkins to 65 years in prison on Wednesday.

(WKYT)

A jury found Jenkins guilty of firing the shot that hit Amaya Catching.

The shooting happened back in June 2017.

In court Wednesday afternoon, the defense asked to have a jury involved in the resentencing, but the judge overruled it and accepted the jury’s original sentence recommendation.

