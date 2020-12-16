Advertisement

More people in Lexington decorating their homes for the holidays

Due to the pandemic, more people than ever are looking for ways to get out of their house in a safe way that won't spread the virus.
Due to the pandemic, more people than ever are looking for ways to get out of their house in a safe way that won’t spread the virus. That means, during the holidays, even more people are going to view Christmas light displays and drive through local neighborhoods.(WKYT/Kim Sanders)
By Adam Burniston
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 4:15 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Due to the pandemic, more people than ever are looking for ways to get out of their house in a safe way that won’t spread the virus.

That means, during the holidays, even more people are going to view Christmas light displays and drive through local neighborhoods. One organization is trying to make it easier to make your own route this year to view Christmas lights.

Chris’ Christmas Lights: Share your photos here

There’s no doubt that it has been a busy year for Christmas tree farms and other businesses selling holiday decorations, but along with them, even drive-through holiday displays have seen a rise in visitors.

Organizers with the Southern Lights at the Kentucky Horse Park say their visitor count is well ahead of their normal crowd this year than it was at this time last year.

But, if you’re looking for other ways to get into the holiday spirit, another organization has started Lex Get Lit where people can create their own route to see homes lit up or even list their own home for people to view.

Jessica Elkins, one of the organizers, says anyone is able to join even if you don’t have a big display.

“I have noticed that people who’ve said they’ve never decorated before and they say ‘I don’t know if it’s big enough to put on the map’ and I’m like ‘if it’s decorated it’s big enough to put on the map,’ and so, there’s a lot of people that this is their first time,” Elkins said.

Now, as for the drive-through Christmas displays, organizers at the Kentucky Horse Park’s Southern Lights say it’s always best to beat the crowds by coming on a weekday evening rather than when they’re at their busiest on the weekend.

Southern Lights runs through December 30 and to get involved in Lex-Get-Lit, they have all the information in their event on Facebook.

