Morris and Church help DePaul upset Kentucky 86-82

Chastity Patterson had 22 points to lead Kentucky
Kentucky center Olivia Owens, left, battles for a rebound against DePaul guard Sonya Morris...
Kentucky center Olivia Owens, left, battles for a rebound against DePaul guard Sonya Morris during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Chicago, Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)(Nam Y. Huh | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 5:13 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CHICAGO (AP) - Sonya Morris scored 23 points and Deja Church added 18 to help No. 24 DePaul top ninth-ranked Kentucky 86-82. Both Morris and Church made a pair of free throws in the final 25 seconds to seal the Blue Demons’ second straight victory. The Blue Demons (3-2) opened the fourth quarter with a 59-53 lead and made nine of their first 10 field-goal tries to keep the Wildcats at bay. Chastity Patterson had 22 points to lead Kentucky (6-1), which was seeking its first win since administrators made Kyra Elzy the full-time head coach.

