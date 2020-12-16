Advertisement

Mt. Sterling launches grant relief program to help small businesses hurt by Beshear’s orders

By Shelby Smithson
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 5:27 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MT STERLING, Ky. (WKYT) - A new grant relief program in Mount Sterling is aimed at helping small businesses that have taken hits from the COVID-19 pandemic.

It’s called the Small Business Relief Fund.

The Mount Sterling city council approved $50,000 to be used as grants for qualifying small businesses.

The businesses have to have been categorized as a non-essential business that was forced to shut down or seriously reduce business operations because of the governor’s executive orders.

Those owners can apply for up to $1,000 to pay for things like rent, utilities, and payroll.

The city will award those grants on a first come first serve basis until the entire $50,000 allotment is used.

“So, this is just a good opportunity for us to give back to them, those that have really struggled through all of this just to make ends meet. And, as I said before, we want them here when all of this is said and done,” Mayor Al Botts said.

The city was able to pull this money from its general fund because of reimbursements it got back from CARES Act funding.

Small business owners who are interested can find the application online.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear reports 2,946 new cases; 8.53% positivity rate
A nasty winter weather maker will arrive tonight.
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Another wintry weather threat approaches
Parole board hears from woman convicted in murder of her husband
Parole board hears from woman convicted in murder of her husband
Get ready! Winter weather is in the forecast.
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | A Wintry Mix Moves In Tonight
Cody Lenz was last seen around 5:30 p.m. when he left his home in the Chilesburg neighborhood.
Missing 22-year-old found safe after Golden Alert issued

Latest News

Rabbi Shlomo Litvin says police will increase presence around the center for the rest of the...
Leaders rally around Lexington’s Jewish community after Saturday’s attack
The Heritage Nursing and Rehabilitation Facility in Corbin went nine months without a single...
After going nine months without any cases, Corbin nursing home experiences COVID-19 outbreak
Healthcare officials have said this week we could see the light at the end of the tunnel....
Can a business require employees to get the COVID-19 vaccine?
Carlos Jenkins
Man resentenced in connection with shooting that left Lexington girl paralyzed