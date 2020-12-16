Mt. Sterling launches grant relief program to help small businesses hurt by Beshear’s orders

MT STERLING, Ky. (WKYT) - A new grant relief program in Mount Sterling is aimed at helping small businesses that have taken hits from the COVID-19 pandemic.

It’s called the Small Business Relief Fund.

The Mount Sterling city council approved $50,000 to be used as grants for qualifying small businesses.

The businesses have to have been categorized as a non-essential business that was forced to shut down or seriously reduce business operations because of the governor’s executive orders.

Starting tomorrow, small business owners in Mt. Sterling that have been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic have the opportunity to apply for up to $1,000 in grant money to pay for things like rent, utilities, payroll, etc. Mayor Al Botts says this is the city’s way of giving back. pic.twitter.com/VMHrMT30vG — Shelby Smithson (@SSmithsonTV) December 16, 2020

Those owners can apply for up to $1,000 to pay for things like rent, utilities, and payroll.

The city will award those grants on a first come first serve basis until the entire $50,000 allotment is used.

“So, this is just a good opportunity for us to give back to them, those that have really struggled through all of this just to make ends meet. And, as I said before, we want them here when all of this is said and done,” Mayor Al Botts said.

The city was able to pull this money from its general fund because of reimbursements it got back from CARES Act funding.

Small business owners who are interested can find the application online.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.