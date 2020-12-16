National Transportation Safety Board issues new recommendations after derailment in Pike County earlier this year

(WYMT) - The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) issued new recommendations after a derailment earlier this year in Pike County.

In February, a fiery crash caused part of the train to fall into the Russell Fork River.

The NTSB recommends all trains have a minimum of five buffer cars between any locomotive or occupied equipment transporting hazardous materials.

“This is not the first time NTSB has issued recommendations regarding the use of buffer cars to reduce the risks of hazardous materials release to train crews,” said Robert Hall, NTSB Director of Railroad, Pipeline and Hazardous Materials. “We believe that it is imperative that these recommendations be implemented to prevent the potential for a catastrophic event.”

The train was carrying ethanol at the time of the derailment. This caused several train cars to catch fire.

