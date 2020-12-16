Total number of COVID-19 cases passes 21,000 in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department reported 170 new COVID-19 cases for Tuesday, December 15.

No new deaths were reported.

The new cases bring the total number in Fayette County to 21,005. The death toll is at 143.

The state’s COVID-19 map still shows Fayette County in the red zone with 66.6 cases per 100,000 population. Red zone counties are those with 25 or more average daily cases per 100,000 people.

The city’s highest one-day totals to date have been:

451 cases, Dec. 9

409 cases, Dec. 2

362 cases, Nov. 22

334 cases, Nov. 28

306 cases, Nov. 25

297 cases, Dec. 3

296 cases, Dec. 1

281 cases, Nov. 27

274 cases, Nov. 21

265 cases, Nov. 14

The health department says hospitalizations from COVID-19 are also continuing to increase, with 1,133 Lexington residents having been hospitalized from COVID-19 during the outbreak.

Although the vaccine has started being distributed to healthcare workers and long-term care facilities, the health department says it won’t be widely available for the general public until later in 2021.

Health officials say you can also help slow the spread of COVID-19 by following these public health guidelines:

Wash your hands often

Avoid close contact with others

Wear a cloth face-covering in public

Stay home if you have symptoms.

There are still multiple free testing sites in the City of Lexington. The health department wants people to know if they aren’t able to leave their house, but they need a COVID test, they can call the health department to have a test brought to them.

Kentucky’s total case count currently sits at 227,818. The state’s positivity rate is below nine percent, now at 8.53 percent. 2,239 Kentuckians have died from the virus.

