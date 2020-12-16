Advertisement

Woodford County Schools to stay virtual through Jan. 15

(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 4:59 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WOODFORD COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Officials at Woodford County Schools have announced they will be all virtual through Jan. 15.

“If virtual instruction needs to be extended, we will communicate this with you as soon as it is determined,” officials said.

In a message to families, they say their reasoning for the decision is that they’re waiting an executive order from Governor Andy Beshear, which will provide additional information related to in-person instruction.

When they do return to in-person, they say they may be required to use a hybrid model, which will alternate days of attendance.

