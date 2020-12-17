Ally Blake’s Forecast | A First Alert Weather Day and a call for winter

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -

It’s Thursday y’all, and we are in today for a First Alert Weather Day!

Good morning, I know of us this morning are waking up to some flurries, while others a cold mist. All of us in Kentucky can look out their window on this Thursday to clouds and a gloomy sky. Temperatures will struggle today to get over freezing and that winter feeling will linger today and overnight. Some areas this morning could see some slick spots on roads, but we should clear out by late afternoon. Continue to stay weather aware today as conditions may change. Here in Kentucky, while the system that just passed brought most of us a cold rain, we are a lot luckier than our friends up in the Northeast as some spots are starting their morning off with over two feet of snow!

This evening the clouds will dissipate slightly, but temperatures will stay cold. Tomorrow a mix of clouds and sun will appear throughout the day before an increase in clouds towards the evening. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 30′s tomorrow, and it will definitely feel cold. The weekend will bring clouds and a chance for some rain Saturday, but with southerly winds coming back to our area, temperatures will begin to warm up back to average. I hope you all are wanting to see the sun like I am, and it looks like we will see it as we get into the first day of winter Monday.

Keep up with the latest here at WKYT.com for more weather updates!

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.