Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Mix Changes To Light Snow

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s a cold and wintry day across Kentucky as snow showers and flurries continue to increase. This is leaving light accumulations for many, but it could just be the start of a fun pattern leading up to Christmas. The pattern argues for a weekend fence system before the potential for a snow maker just before the big day.

A northwest flow continues to keep low-level moisture across the Commonwealth, leading to snow showers. Watch for coatings up to local 1″ amounts for some, especially in the east.

Flurries linger into Friday morning before clouds begin to break with below normal temps continuing.

Our next system pushes in from west to east Saturday into Sunday. This has the potential for light rain and light snow.

An arctic front looks to crash in behind all this by next Wednesday or into Christmas Eve. The pattern has been very consistent in showing this for a while now and I’m still thinking we get low pressure to develop along this thing.

