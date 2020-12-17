City of Somerset taking nominations for holiday decorating contest

SOMERSET, Ky. (WKYT) - City leaders in Somerset are hosting a holiday decorating contest.

Any home or business within the city limits is eligible.

First, second, and third place winners will get prizes.

You can nominate your favorite decorations here. The deadline for nominations is Friday, December 18.

Judging will take place Monday, December 21.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.