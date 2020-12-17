David Sparks sentenced for murder of Savannah Spurlock

GARRARD COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The man who admitted to killing a young Madison County mother, Savannah Spurlock, has learned his prison sentence.

David Sparks was sentenced to 50 years Thursday morning.

David Sparks, charged in connection with the death of Savannah Spurlock. / Source: (WKYT) (WVLT)

Due to COVID-19, the sentencing proceeding was a lot different. Instead of Sparks appearing in person before a judge, the hearing was done on computer video in a Zoom conference.

Sparks was live from the Lincoln County Jail. He said nothing during the proceeding, only nodding his head as the judge read the sentence.

Spurlock’s family and friends also said they would be watching the proceeding on Zoom from the commonwealth’s attorney office in Nicholasville.

BREAKING. David Sparks sentenced to 50 years in murder of Savannah Spurlock. Proceeding was done in zoom meeting. More at noon @WKYT pic.twitter.com/p9uU2jvXUC — Phil Pendleton (@philtvnews) December 17, 2020

Relatives and Spurlock’s friends said they really wanted to have Sparks have to look at them in person when he is sent to prison but weren’t able to because of COVID-19.

Spurlock was killed in January 2019. Police say Sparks killed her after she was taken back to his Lancaster home. In July 2019, she was found buried in a shallow grave at his family’s home in rural Garrard County.

Sparks avoided a life sentence by pleading guilty in the case.

Spurlock was seen leaving a Lexington bar with several men but Sparks was the only one charged.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.