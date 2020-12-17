Advertisement

David Sparks set to be sentenced for murder of Savannah Spurlock

By Phil Pendleton
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 9:52 AM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
GARRARD COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The man who admitted to killing a young Madison County mother, Savannah Spurlock, will soon learn his prison sentence.

David Sparks is set to be sentenced Thursday morning.

David Sparks, charged in connection with the death of Savannah Spurlock. / Source: (WKYT)
Due to COVID-19, the sentencing proceeding will be a lot different. It will not be a normal court hearing, instead of Sparks appearing in person before a judge, he will be on computer video in a Zoom conference.

In fact, all of Spurlock’s family and friends will also be watching the proceeding on Zoom from the commonwealth’s attorney office in Nicholasville.

Relatives and Spurlock’s friends say they really wanted to have Sparks have to look at them in person when he is sent to prison, but because of COVID-19, this is the way it is.

Spurlock was killed in January 2019. Police say Sparks killed her after she was taken back to his Lancaster home. In July 2019, she was found buried in a shallow grave at his family’s home in rural Garrard County.

Sparks is expected to receive 50 years in prison, avoiding a life sentence with the guilty plea.

Spurlock was seen leaving a Lexington bar with several men but Sparks was the only one charged.

