Eric Wolford named UK offensive line coach

Wolford previously was at South Carolina(UK Athletics)
By Steve Moss
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 4:22 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Eric Wolford, who has 25 years of coaching experience, was named Thursday as UK’s newest offensive line coach. Wolford replaces John Schlarman, who passed away in November.

“I’m honored to have Eric Wolford join our staff,” Kentucky coach Mark Stoops said. “I’ve known Eric and worked with Eric for a long time. I knew it would take a special person to fill this role and we found the best candidate. I know what we are getting with Eric Wolford and he will continue to build on the legacy that John Schlarman started. He’s intense, he’s detailed but he also has the unique ability to connect with people.”

Named one the top 25 recruiters by Rivals, Wolford spent two seasons as the assistant offensive line coach with the San Francisco 49ers before coaching at South Carolina.

At Carolina, Wolford’s line helpd running back Kevin Harris rewrite the Gamecocks record book, rushing for 1,138 yards this past season, leading the SEC.

“I’m excited to come to Kentucky as the offensive line coach,” Wolford said. “I’ve known Mark Stoops a long time and I’ve been very impressed with how he’s built his program. I’ve had a front row seat, playing against Kentucky the last four years, and Kentucky is blue collar, they are tough, they have pride, they have attitude, and they have discipline. His strength coaches, Mark Hill and Corey Edmond, have done a great job in developing players and in recruiting, his staff has done a wonderful job of going out and finding players who can play in the SEC and at a high level.

“I’m blessed to have the opportunity to coach the ‘Big Blue Wall,” Wolford added, “I want to continue the legacy of John Schlarman. He was a wonderful man and watching film and seeing how his line played, it’s not hard to see what a great offensive line coach he was. We are always going to remember Coach Schlarman in our room. Always.”

UK football signees on National Signing Day