Frederick Douglass High School collects 1,000+ toys in honor of Manny Caulk

The toys will be donated to elementary students in need across Fayette County.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 10:27 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A great update from Frederick Douglass High School-- the school alone collected more than a thousand toys in honor of late Superintendent Manny Caulk.

Students helped load all the toys up this afternoon. They’ll be donated to elementary students in need across Fayette County.

All six high schools were involved in the toy drive. It started when a Douglass senior said he wanted to honor Caulk in some way.

We’re working to find out how many toys in all were collected.

