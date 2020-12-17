Ky. Supreme Court affirms convictions against Ronald Exantus

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Kentucky Supreme Court has affirmed the convictions against a man in a deadly stabbing attack in Versailles.

In 2018, Ronald Exantus was found guilty but mentally ill for stabbing 6-year-old Logan Tipton’s father and sisters back in 2015. However, he was found not guilty by reason of insanity for killing Logan.

After reviewing the case, the Supreme Court said they affirmed those verdicts.

(You can read the court opinion below)

Ronald Exantus (Kentucky Dept. of Corrections)

Attorney’s representing Exantus called the verdicts logically inconsistent and also believe his constitutional rights were violated. They argue inconsistent verdicts in the case don’t make sense, because the events happened in such a short window.

Attorneys for the Commonwealth say research has shown mental state can change quickly, and that’s why the verdicts were inconsistent.

Exantus is currently serving a 20-year sentence for the assaults.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.