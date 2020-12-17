Advertisement

Lexington area charities still taking last-minute holiday donations

By Chelsea Jones
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 5:38 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - COVID-19 has changed many things this year, including Christmas, but local charities still need your help.

“I’ve told, I don’t know how many people, about the grand lobby you have at that station,” said Mission of Hope Executive Director Emmette Thompson.

Each year, WKYT partners with Mission of Hope to assist families in need. Normally, viewers pack our lobby with toys, which are then donated to schools across rural Appalachia. But this season, our lobby sat empty. Despite the pandemic, Mission of Hope still delivered items to schools.

“We had to buy a lot more this year and you can’t wait to see what comes in doing the numbers that we’re doing, so we welcome financial donations,” Thompson said.

The Lexington Fraternal Order of Firefighters partnered with the Salvation Army to conduct its annual toy drive. They asked people to drop off donations at fire stations. The group says more items are welcome.

“This is a big program for us anyway. A year like this when many people are out of work, businesses are still closed down. The need is higher than its ever been,” President of the Lexington Fraternal Order of Firefighters Todd Houston said.

The Catholic Action Center in Lexington is also making changes. Normally they would be asking for toys this time of year, but now they’re asking for money. The funds will assist families needing light and heat.

“There are so many people facing this situation right here at Christmas. As a community we can take care of it,” said Ginny Ramsey, director and co-founder of the Catholic Action Center.

Ramsey says the center’s annual Faith and Community Christmas Store will still happen this year, but on a smaller scale. All donations for that event came from local schools.

