Lexington officials say we are in a crucial time in fight against COVID-19

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington health officials say we’re seeing overall improvement when it comes to new COVID-19 numbers and they say we might be in a third plateau.

At the same time, health and city leaders say that this is going to be a crucial time for people to step up and continue that trend.

“Just because we have vaccines coming into Kentucky doesn’t mean the virus is just going to run away,” said Mayoral Media Liaison Craig Cammack. “It’s going to take a while before the community as a whole can get vaccinated.”

City officials say, now more than ever, following guidelines like washing hands, wearing a face mask, keeping six feet apart, and getting tested is vital to the progress we’re seeing.

Cammack says the Mobile Neighborhood Testing Program is doing what it can to offer to test to anyone in need. The program itself has conducted over 18,000 tests since it began in June.

Cammack says that, until the vaccine is widely available, testing needs to continue and the community needs to band together.

“In the meantime, it’s still very important to wear that face mask, keep that social distance, keep your hands clean, that’s not just a pandemic issue that’s an everyday thing,” Cammack said. “We have our trust in the science, and that has shown that testing is useful and a great tool and the vaccine is the same way. The vaccine is hopefully the end of it.”

This week you can get a test out at Consolidated Baptist Church from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and then again on Monday and Tuesday.

Cammack says testing will be available in the lead up to Christmas and New Years’ at different locations. Click here for a full list of testing sites and times.

