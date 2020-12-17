Advertisement

Lexington officials say we are in a crucial time in fight against COVID-19

This week you can get a test out at Consolidated Baptist Church from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday...
This week you can get a test out at Consolidated Baptist Church from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and then again on Monday and Tuesday.(WKYT)
By Jim Stratman
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 10:39 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington health officials say we’re seeing overall improvement when it comes to new COVID-19 numbers and they say we might be in a third plateau.

At the same time, health and city leaders say that this is going to be a crucial time for people to step up and continue that trend.

“Just because we have vaccines coming into Kentucky doesn’t mean the virus is just going to run away,” said Mayoral Media Liaison Craig Cammack. “It’s going to take a while before the community as a whole can get vaccinated.”

City officials say, now more than ever, following guidelines like washing hands, wearing a face mask, keeping six feet apart, and getting tested is vital to the progress we’re seeing.

Cammack says the Mobile Neighborhood Testing Program is doing what it can to offer to test to anyone in need. The program itself has conducted over 18,000 tests since it began in June.

Cammack says that, until the vaccine is widely available, testing needs to continue and the community needs to band together.

“In the meantime, it’s still very important to wear that face mask, keep that social distance, keep your hands clean, that’s not just a pandemic issue that’s an everyday thing,” Cammack said. “We have our trust in the science, and that has shown that testing is useful and a great tool and the vaccine is the same way. The vaccine is hopefully the end of it.”

This week you can get a test out at Consolidated Baptist Church from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and then again on Monday and Tuesday.

Cammack says testing will be available in the lead up to Christmas and New Years’ at different locations. Click here for a full list of testing sites and times.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kansas added to New York's travel advisory list
Kentuckians warned not to travel out of state unless absolutely necessary
Snow will return tonight
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Wintry mess is here
This is Santa Claus in the Coronavirus Age, where visits are done with layers of protection or...
Santa, Mrs. Claus expose children to COVID at tree lighting
Governor Andy Beshear holds a news conference to give an update on the COVID-19 situation in...
Gov. Beshear reports 2,898 new COVID-19 cases; 23 deaths
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Mix Changes To Light Snow

Latest News

The State of Tennessee has been identified as the location with the highest rate of COVID-19...
Tenn. identified as worst location in the nation for COVID-19 infections
David Sparks admitted to killing Savannah Spurlock.
David Sparks set to be sentenced for murder of Savannah Spurlock
There are still multiple free testing sites in the City of Lexington. The health department...
Health dept. reports 151 new COVID-19 cases in Lexington
Photo Courtesy: Chad Brock-Harlan County Road Department
Train derailment closes Harlan County road