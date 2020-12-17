Advertisement

Morehead police arrests person who stole Christmas decorations

Morehead’s mayor says the Grinch has struck again after more Christmas decorations have gone...
Morehead's mayor says the Grinch has struck again after more Christmas decorations have gone missing.(Morehead)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 9:18 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOREHEAD, Ky. (WKYT) - The Grinch who stole Christmas decorations in Morehead is caught.

Tuesday night we told you decorations had been stolen from City Park in Morehead. Today, Mayor Laura White-Brown posted the news on Facebook and thanked Morehead police.

The mayor said this was the second time someone took decorations and lights.

Police have not released the suspect’s name.

