Pedestrian struck by vehicle on Richmond Road
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 10:59 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police are investigating a crash on Richmond Rd. that sent a pedestrian to the hospital.
It happened at about 9:15 p.m on Richmond Rd. at Fontaine.
Police think the pedestrian was crossing the road at a dark spot. They say the driver couldn’t stop in time.
Police say the weather could’ve been a factor.
The pedestrian has life threatening injuries.
