Pedestrian struck by vehicle on Richmond Road

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police are investigating a crash on Richmond Rd. that sent a pedestrian to the hospital.

It happened at about 9:15 p.m on Richmond Rd. at Fontaine.

Police think the pedestrian was crossing the road at a dark spot. They say the driver couldn’t stop in time.

Police say the weather could’ve been a factor.

The pedestrian has life threatening injuries.

