Advertisement

Small businesses will feel effects of COVID during holiday shopping season, UK professor says

UK professor of economics Christopher Bollinger says before you get too comfortable clicking...
UK professor of economics Christopher Bollinger says before you get too comfortable clicking away with online shopping, have a budget.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 2:17 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The holiday shopping season is at its peak.

While you’re out and about buying those last-minute gifts, we have some shopping strategies that can save you a little money this year.

UK professor of economics Christopher Bollinger says before you get too comfortable clicking away with online shopping, have a budget.

“I think being a little bit more mindful of your budget so that you’re not getting bills in January, so you’re like, ‘Oh my God! What was I thinking?’ That’s really important,” Bollinger said.

Bollinger believes that, although we’ve gone through unprecedented unemployment hikes and a recession back in April, people still have money to spend because some of that unemployment is down, the stimulus helped and a lot of people didn’t take a vacation this year.

“Well, it’s been a difficult time,” Bollinger said. “We’ve had to make a lot of changes in our life. Income was not one of them. Many people are still working and still working at the same job a year ago.”

From a business standpoint, there’s good news and bad news. Bollinger predicts a robust season for e-commerce, with revenue up 30 percent. However, he says small businesses will feel the effects of the pandemic.

He thinks health restrictions will deter people from shopping locally.

“This year is really going to be a bust for them,” Bollinger said. “And they’re not gonna get the type of revenues they expect. I hope I’m wrong.”

Professor Bollinger says people are tipping servers at really high rates for takeout food which he thinks translates to giving during the Christmas season.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kansas added to New York's travel advisory list
Kentuckians warned not to travel out of state unless absolutely necessary
Governor Andy Beshear holds a news conference to give an update on the COVID-19 situation in...
Gov. Beshear reports 2,898 new COVID-19 cases; 23 deaths
Snow will return tonight
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Wintry mess is here
This is Santa Claus in the Coronavirus Age, where visits are done with layers of protection or...
Santa, Mrs. Claus expose children to COVID at tree lighting
Pedestrian dies after being hit by vehicle on Richmond Road

Latest News

Spectrum doubling internet speeds in Lexington
A 6-year-old boy badly injured in a crash last month learned Wednesday he’ll be home by...
6-year-old Kentucky boy recovering after crash, coma: ‘He’s a miracle’
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Mix Changes To Light Snow
An ultra-cold freezer at CHI Saint Joseph Health in Lexington can store vials of Pfizer's...
WKYT Investigates | Vaccination challenges