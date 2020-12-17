Spectrum doubling internet speeds in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Spectrum announced it has doubled the starting download speed of its internet services from 100 to 200 Megabits per second in Lexington at no additional charge.

The faster 200 Mbps speeds are available now to new Spectrum Internet customers. The company will automatically increase speeds for current residential customers with packages in the Lexington area during the first quarter of 2021.

“Fast, reliable connectivity is more important than ever, and we are delivering Spectrum Internet customers in Lexington even more speed for streaming, remote work, distance learning and staying in touch with family and friends — with no modem fees, data caps or contracts,” said Carl Leuschner, Senior Vice President, Internet & Voice Products at Charter Communications, Inc.

