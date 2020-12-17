Advertisement

Spectrum doubling internet speeds in Lexington

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 3:07 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Spectrum announced it has doubled the starting download speed of its internet services from 100 to 200 Megabits per second in Lexington at no additional charge.

The faster 200 Mbps speeds are available now to new Spectrum Internet customers. The company will automatically increase speeds for current residential customers with packages in the Lexington area during the first quarter of 2021.

“Fast, reliable connectivity is more important than ever, and we are delivering Spectrum Internet customers in Lexington even more speed for streaming, remote work, distance learning and staying in touch with family and friends — with no modem fees, data caps or contracts,” said Carl Leuschner, Senior Vice President, Internet & Voice Products at Charter Communications, Inc.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kansas added to New York's travel advisory list
Kentuckians warned not to travel out of state unless absolutely necessary
Governor Andy Beshear holds a news conference to give an update on the COVID-19 situation in...
Gov. Beshear reports 2,898 new COVID-19 cases; 23 deaths
Snow will return tonight
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Wintry mess is here
This is Santa Claus in the Coronavirus Age, where visits are done with layers of protection or...
Santa, Mrs. Claus expose children to COVID at tree lighting
Pedestrian dies after being hit by vehicle on Richmond Road

Latest News

A 6-year-old boy badly injured in a crash last month learned Wednesday he’ll be home by...
6-year-old Kentucky boy recovering after crash, coma: ‘He’s a miracle’
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Mix Changes To Light Snow
UK professor of economics Christopher Bollinger says before you get too comfortable clicking...
Small businesses will feel effects of COVID during holiday shopping season, UK professor says
An ultra-cold freezer at CHI Saint Joseph Health in Lexington can store vials of Pfizer's...
WKYT Investigates | Vaccination challenges