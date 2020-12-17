Tenn. identified as worst location in the nation for COVID-19 infections

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The State of Tennessee has been identified as the location with the highest rate of COVID-19 infections per capita in the country, according to officials.

Dr. Patrick O’Brien cited the statistic during Wednesday night’s Board of Health meeting.

“You don’t want to be number one in the world,” he said. “It’s bad to say we’re number one, and it’s because we have the worst COVID percentages per population in the world.”

A study conducted by covidexitstrategy.org echoes similar data. The website identified Tennessee and Ohio as the only locations in the country with greater than 1,000 cases per million citizens, as of Monday. However, by Wednesday, according to the New York Times, Tennessee, Arizona and Rhode Island were top in the nation.

“We have more deaths in the state of Tennessee than the entire population of Pickett County,” said O’Brien.

The New York Times has a COVID-19 tracking site, which lists the top 20 cities where COVID-19 is growing at fast rates. Almost half of the cities listed are located in Tennessee.

The following Tennessee states made the list and are considered to be a city where there “may be bad news ahead”:

-No. 3 Sevierville

-No. 6 Cleveland

-No. 7 Athens

-No. 8 Tullahoma

-No. 9 Greeneville

-No. 11 Crossville

-No. 12 Morristown

-No. 17 Cookeville

-No. 18 Nashville

-No. 19 Johnson City

You can find the rest of the list here.

The Board of Health considered sending a resolution to Governor Bill Lee’s office to request a state-wide mask mandate to help stop the virus from continuing to spread uncontrollably.

