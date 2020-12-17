Advertisement

UK says study with students showed two-week COVID-19 quarantine might not be necessary

By Olivia Russell
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 11:51 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - While the CDC’s COVID-19 recommendations have changed throughout the year, UK researchers learned this semester that a two-week quarantine might not be necessary.

Instead, they believe seven days of quarantine is enough.

UK officials say 90 students who were exposed to COVID-19 took part in the study. They were tested frequently throughout the two weeks. Researchers found that all of the positive cases were detected in the first seven days.

Professor of pharmacy and medicine Jill Kolesar says the goal was to decrease the days in quarantine. She says not only will this study get students back into the classroom sooner, but a shorter quarantine could also improve mental health for everyone.

“If you’re used to socially interacting and engaging with people and going to work and doing just basically living your life, and you go from that to just staying in one room by yourself with people bringing you meals, you feel very isolated,” Kolesar said. “It’s very difficult to do. And this has been associated with mental health issues, both depression and anxiety. In college students and other people as well.”

In a statement, University President Eli Capilouto said this research will provide important information for UK’s COVID-19 guidelines for the spring semester.

UK students are scheduled to be back in classes on January 25.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kansas added to New York's travel advisory list
Kentuckians warned not to travel out of state unless absolutely necessary
Governor Andy Beshear holds a news conference to give an update on the COVID-19 situation in...
Gov. Beshear reports 2,898 new COVID-19 cases; 23 deaths
Snow will return tonight
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Wintry mess is here
This is Santa Claus in the Coronavirus Age, where visits are done with layers of protection or...
Santa, Mrs. Claus expose children to COVID at tree lighting
Pedestrian dies after being hit by vehicle on Richmond Road

Latest News

Photo Courtesy: Robert Scott
Train derailment closes Harlan County road
Lexington officials say we are in a crucial time in fight against COVID-19
Lexington officials say we are in a crucial time in fight against COVID-19
David Sparks sentenced for murder of Savannah Spurlock
David Sparks sentenced for murder of Savannah Spurlock
Pedestrian dies after being hit by vehicle on Richmond Road
Pedestrian dies after being hit by vehicle on Richmond Road
UK says study with students showed two-week COVID-19 quarantine might not be necessary
UK says study with students showed two-week COVID-19 quarantine might not be necessary