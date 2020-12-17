Advertisement

U.S. Supreme Court sides with Beshear in Ky. school lawsuit case

Danville Christian Academy
Danville Christian Academy(WKYT)
By Phil Pendleton
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 5:39 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WKYT) - The U.S. Supreme Court will not block Governor Andy Beshear’s order to keep public and private schools closed to in-person learning.

Last month, Danville Christian Academy, along with Attorney General Daniel Cameron filed a federal lawsuit saying the governor did not have the authority to close private, religious schools.

PREVIOUS: Ky. Attorney General Daniel Cameron takes school mandate to U.S. Supreme Court

After an appeals court sided with the governor, Cameron filed an emergency appeal with the nation’s highest court.

RELATED: McConnell, Paul among dozens of senators showing support for lawsuit against Beshear

Thursday, the justices ruled in favor of Beshear, citing the fact the executive order was temporary and would be expiring effectively at the end of the week.

Two justices, Samuel Alito and Neil Gorsuch, dissented, saying the order should have been blocked.

