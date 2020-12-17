WATCH LIVE: Gov. Beshear gives update on COVID-19

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear is providing an update on COVID-19 cases.

The governor announced a second shipment of Pfizer vaccines is confirmed for next week, which will contain 27,300 doses, the majority of which will go to long term care facilities.

Gov. Beshear reported 3,349 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the state total to 234,021 cases. The governor says the state is seeing a 8.45 percent positivity rate. Of Thursday’s new cases, 372 are in kids 18 or younger.

There were 54 reported COVID-19 related deaths on Thursday. The state death total is now 2,316.

As of Thursday, 1,817 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons, 431 are in the ICU, and 254 are on ventilators. At least 33,666 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

Kentucky Public Health Commissioner announced winter holiday guidance, which includes limiting the number of households to two and a maximum of eight people at gatherings.

