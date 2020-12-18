A day after vaccination, Baptist Health doctor feeling no major side effects

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A day later, Dr. Anna Hart said the moment still feels surreal.

“It doesn’t hit you, like the reality, until you’re kind of 24 hours later,” Hart said. “You’re like, ‘Oh, man, this was really a historic moment.’”

Hart, an infectious disease physician, was the second person at Baptist Health Louisville to receive Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine Wednesday.

On Thursday, Hart told WAVE 3 News she has not experienced any major side effects since her injection.

“The only thing I have today is a sore arm at the injection site,” Hart said. “I would say I think last night, maybe when I was going to bed, without moving, I felt the soreness of the injection site. Today, only when I move my arm do I feel, ‘Oh yeah that’s where the injection was.’”

Hart was among 35 at Baptist Health to receive the vaccine on day one. She is also among tens of thousands of healthcare workers who have also received the vaccine nationwide. Many have not experienced major side effects. However, a healthcare worker at the Bartlett Regional Hospital in Juneau, Alaska, developed a severe allergic reaction shortly after receiving the vaccine Tuesday evening, and had to be hospitalized overnight.

Hart said she will use her positive experience to talk to her colleagues who are still unsure if they will get the shot.

“We got vaccinated and we went back to work and they saw that we were working,” Hart said. “They saw that we were feeling fine. And I think it was a great experience, and the more healthcare workers get vaccinated, not only are we going to reassure our colleagues, but we’re also going to be reassuring our community and our families.”

Now, as this doctor prepares for the stretch run in the fight against the coronavirus, she told WAVE 3 News she’s using Wednesday as a source of energy and confidence that the end is in sight.

“You still have to do your social distancing, masking and hygiene, but knowing that there’s that extra layer, your safety net behind you, the vaccine, just makes it that much more easier, makes your step that much more lighter,” Hart said. “When you’re in the trenches, like I said yesterday, in this dark tunnel you know there are days that you kind of feel hopeless. And now there is, there is like, ‘Hey, the end is in sight, all we have to do is persevere a little bit longer.’ We’re seeing the end now and that always energizes you and gives you an optimism that maybe at the darkest days was lacking.”

A Baptist Health Louisville spokesperson said the other employees who were vaccinated Wednesday had not experienced any major side effects, but some were experiencing soreness in the injection site.

Those employees are scheduled for their booster injections in three weeks.

