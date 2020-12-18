Advertisement

Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Watching a weekend system move in

By Adam Burniston
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 3:02 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - While we end out the workweek with dry weather, another system is moving in for the weekend that could potentially bring a wintry mix.

Chilly temperatures will stay with us for this evening and tonight as we remain in the 30s. Clouds will be increasing through this evening and tonight, so this should help temperatures ever so slightly. As we head into tonight, temperatures will fall into the lower 30s, and then overnight, we could see some 20s show up for some areas. Winds will be on the light to moderate side as well, which could add a touch of wind chill, so if you plan to be out tonight, make sure to keep your winter gear handy.

By Saturday morning, temperatures will be in the upper 20s and lower 30s, with a bit of frost possible on those elevated and grassy surfaces. Mostly dry conditions will begin the day, but clouds will continue to increase throughout the day ahead of our next system. This system will arrive by Saturday evening and night first, providing gusty showers that push through. At times this rain could be heavy in some areas. Highs Saturday are expected to reach into the lower to mid-40s during the afternoon and evening before the rain arrives. Once we head into the overnight hours, temperatures will tumble again into the 30s.

A bit of a wintry mix will be possible by early Sunday morning before moving out of our region, so there could be some patchy slick spots for some areas. Our pattern will remain active throughout much of next week, which could mean some good things as we get towards Christmas. First, we’ll have another weaker system on Monday that provides a scattered wintry mix chance, and then a more potent system moves in by Wednesday and into Thursday. At this time, our Christmas Eve system does look to provide some showers that turn to snow throughout the day and could even provide enough snow to have a truly white Christmas, which hasn’t happened since 2010.

