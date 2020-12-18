Ally Blake’s Forecast: Sunshine and Cold

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -

Good morning everyone! It is Friday December 18, and we have made it to the weekend and also a week away from Christmas.

Good morning everyone! We are off to a cold start this Friday morning with temperatures in the 30′s. Clouds that gave us snow and flurries yesterday the early hours of this morning, will break up a bit and give us a chance to even see some sun. But, by in large, a cold day is ahead with our next big thing coming into play late Saturday and our next chance for rain as a front moves across the Bluegrass state and into early Sunday. One thing that going to play a role early Sunday are temperatures, and if we get close enough to freezing the chance for some flakes may be present. Along with the front, temperatures will finally head back to our normal average for this time of year of 45 degrees. Monday is the first day of winter and temperatures are going to range slightly above average with sun and clouds entering the first couple of days into the work week.

This will ease us into our next system that will bring in some arctic air from the north just in time for Christmas with the potential for something interesting as we could get the chance see some flakes. Of course, models do change and this is something that we will keep monitoring. I want a white Christmas as much as anyone, and I hope mother nature decides to cooperate as we get closer to next week. Thank you all, and have a wonderful Friday!

