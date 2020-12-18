Advertisement

‘Armed and dangerous’: Man wanted on murder warrant in connection with Lexington shooting

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 10:18 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) – Police are looking for a man wanted in connection with a deadly shooting in Lexington.

According to Lexington police, they have obtained a murder warrant for 24-year-old Raekwon Burse in the death of 24-year-old Akeem Lyvers.

Officers were on Short Street in the early morning hours of November 20 when they heard several shots being fired in the area. Police ran toward the gunfire and found Lyvers in an alley. He was taken to an area hospital where he died.

Man dies after shooting in downtown Lexington

Police say Burse should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information about Burse is asked to contact Lexington Police by calling (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 tips app available at www.p3tips.com.

