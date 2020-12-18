Boyle County seeks 9th state championship since 1999

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The KHSAA Class 4A title tilt has two programs with contrasting championship pedigrees. Boyle County will play in its 11th state final since 1999. Franklin County is in their inaugural visit. The Rebels on this year’s team still have a bitter taste in their mouths after losing in the 2019 finals to Johnson Central. For Coach Justin Haddix, he won a title as a player in 2002, but is looking for his first championship as a coach.

“Oh, no doubt about it, said the first year Boyle County coach. “I mean you that’s part of it you know. Once you get there and get a taste of it, you wanna you wanna get back and finish the deal. Well I said when they started talking about their motto and ‘Against All Odds’ was the motto and I said man how fitting is that now. You know may not have a season. You may not have this or you may not have that. They just continue to perservere and strive through it.”

Boyle County won championships under Chuck Smith from 1999-2003 and then again in 2017 beating Corbin which was coached by Haddix. The Rebels also added a pair of 4A crowns under Larry French in 2009-2010.

