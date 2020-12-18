Elementary school in Scott Co. performs The Grinch virtually

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - We know that teachers across central Kentucky have had to get creative with virtual learning this year, and tonight we got a special sneek peak of a virtual performance from the students at Creekside Elementary School in Scott County.

Students in the school’s performing arts club came together online for their production of How the Grinch Stole Christmas.

It was not only a collaboration between students, but Alyssa Curry, the music teacher, says students from kindergarten to fifth grade helped with the art work.

She says the students never once rehearsed in person, only online. How cool!

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.