Advertisement

Elementary school in Scott Co. performs The Grinch virtually

Students in the school’s performing arts club came together online for their production of How...
Students in the school’s performing arts club came together online for their production of How the Grinch Stole Christmas.(Creekside Elementary School)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 10:41 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - We know that teachers across central Kentucky have had to get creative with virtual learning this year, and tonight we got a special sneek peak of a virtual performance from the students at Creekside Elementary School in Scott County.

Students in the school’s performing arts club came together online for their production of How the Grinch Stole Christmas.

It was not only a collaboration between students, but Alyssa Curry, the music teacher, says students from kindergarten to fifth grade helped with the art work.

She says the students never once rehearsed in person, only online. How cool!

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Sparks admitted to killing Savannah Spurlock.
David Sparks sentenced for murder of Savannah Spurlock
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear announces record-high number of deaths; officials release winter holiday guidance
Kansas added to New York's travel advisory list
Kentuckians warned not to travel out of state unless absolutely necessary
Pedestrian dies after being hit by vehicle on Richmond Road
Photo Courtesy: Robert Scott
Harlan County Judge-Executive thankful no one was injured after train derails

Latest News

It happened around 1:45 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.
Scott County Judge Executive: ‘Divine intervention’ helped save a man’s life
Winter Holiday Guidance for Kentucky
Health officials encourage limiting size of household gatherings for winter holidays
Allie Sapp, left, worked preparing the vaccine for Claire Stockwell, middle, after getting...
UK Healthcare worker shares his COVID-19 vaccine experience
WATCH The Breakdown | Sam Dick interviews Fayette Co. health officials Kacy Allen-Bryant and...
WATCH The Breakdown | Sam Dick interviews Fayette Co. health officials Kacy Allen-Bryant, Kevin Hall